Kyrgyzstan expects the visits of the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people

Kyrgyzstan expect the visit of President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. This was stated by Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of the Kyrgyz Republic, Head of the Presidential Administration Akylbek Japarov during a meeting with President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on Wednesday, 24 May, in Ashgabat.

Japarov congratulated the President of Turkmenistan on the 300th anniversary of the birth of the outstanding poet Magtymguly Fragi and expressed gratitude for the opening of the monument to the famous Kyrgyz writer, the great son of the entire Turkic world Chyngyz Aitmatov in Magtymguly cultural and park complex.

The Head of the Kyrgyzstan Cabinet noted the importance of strengthening trade and economic ties between the two countries, the development of transit transport, electricity imports and other aspects of the development of bilateral cooperation.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted the interest in further development of mutually beneficial cooperation between the two countries.

“In 2023, the trade turnover between the two countries amounted to US $ 63 million 546 thousand. At the same time, there is a significant untapped trade, economic and investment potential of the Kyrgyz-Turkmen relations,” Japarov said.

He emphasized the importance of significantly increasing the volume and diversifying the range of mutual supplies, as well as exploring opportunities for joint ventures into third-country markets.

Akylbek Japarov arrived in Ashgabat to participate in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the CIS countries. ///nCa, 24 May 2024 (based on the materials of the press service of the CIS Executive Committee)