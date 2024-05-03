UNDP Project upgraded 114 laboratories across Turkmenistan

As part of the project funded by the Government of Turkmenistan and implemented by UNDP, the installation of modern laboratory equipment has been successfully completed, and training sessions have been conducted for specialists in 10 clinical laboratories in Ahal velayat and 28 clinical laboratories in Ashgabat, UNDP Turkmenistan reports.

The laboratories have also been supplied with the necessary consumables and reagents for conducting a wide range of tests, including complete general blood analysis, biochemical analysis, blood coagulation, urine analysis, microscopy, and other types of research.

Similar activities have already been completed in 19 laboratories in Mary velayat, 27 laboratories in Lebap velayat, 16 laboratories in Dashoguz velayat, and 14 laboratories in Balkan velayat. Thus, a total of 114 laboratories across Turkmenistan have been upgraded.

The objective of this project is to strengthen the clinical laboratory services of Turkmenistan’s National Health System and enhance the accessibility of modern and high-quality medical services for the population at the primary healthcare level. The project plans to continue supplying laboratories with necessary reagents and consumables, as well as providing technical support to laboratories throughout Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 3 May 2024 (photo credit – UNDP Turkmenistan)