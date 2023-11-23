Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan and information structures of the CIS Executive Committee discuss information collaboration

On 22 November 2023, a delegation from Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a series of fruitful meetings with representatives of the CIS Executive Committee and the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation (IFHC) in Moscow.

The Turkmen delegation, led by Murad Ozbekbayev, Head of the Information and Analytical Department of the MFA, and Akmuhammed Djumakuliyev, Executive Secretary of the magazine “Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Turkmenistan,” engaged in substantive discussions with Alexander Matyash, Director of the Information and Analytical Department of the CIS Executive Committee, and Svetlana Malinina, Head of the CIS Executive Committee’s Press Service.

The discussions centered on expanding information cooperation and exploring practical ways to enhance media coverage of the CIS’s supreme bodies’ events, both in print and electronic formats.

In a separate meeting with Nelly Petkova, Project Manager of the IFHC and the CIS Council for Humanitarian Cooperation’s information publication “Forum Plus,” the Turkmen delegation received insights into the publication’s content and editorial direction.

The parties agreed on cooperation and further cooperation.///nCa, 23 November 2023

#Turkmenistan, #CIS, #information_cooperation, #MFA_Turkmenistan