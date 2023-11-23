News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan and information structures of the CIS Executive Committee discuss information collaboration

Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan and information structures of the CIS Executive Committee discuss information collaboration

By

On 22 November 2023, a delegation from Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs held a series of fruitful meetings with representatives of the CIS Executive Committee and the Interstate Fund for Humanitarian Cooperation (IFHC) in Moscow.

The Turkmen delegation, led by Murad Ozbekbayev, Head of the Information and Analytical Department of the MFA, and Akmuhammed Djumakuliyev, Executive Secretary of the magazine “Foreign Policy and Diplomacy of Turkmenistan,” engaged in substantive discussions with Alexander Matyash, Director of the Information and Analytical Department of the CIS Executive Committee, and Svetlana Malinina, Head of the CIS Executive Committee’s Press Service.

The discussions centered on expanding information cooperation and exploring practical ways to enhance media coverage of the CIS’s supreme bodies’ events, both in print and electronic formats.

In a separate meeting with Nelly Petkova, Project Manager of the IFHC and the CIS Council for Humanitarian Cooperation’s information publication “Forum Plus,” the Turkmen delegation received insights into the publication’s content and editorial direction.

The parties agreed on cooperation and further cooperation.///nCa, 23 November 2023

 

 

#Turkmenistan, #CIS, #information_cooperation, #MFA_Turkmenistan

Related posts:

  1. The Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and the UNESCO Institute for Information Technologies in Education will sign a Roadmap for cooperation
  2. Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting with EU Special Rep for Central Asia
  3. SDGs Top of Agenda at Joint Meeting at the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan
  4. Political consultations between Turkmenistan and the State of Palestine were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan
  5. Turkmenistan-WTO cooperation discussed at the Foreign Ministry
  6. Heads of foreign affairs agencies of Turkmenistan and the FRG discussed the issues of bilateral collaboration
  7. Upcoming visit of the President of Turkmenistan discussed at the foreign ministry of Kyrgyzstan
  8. Turkmenistan, Korea Discuss Ways to Strengthen Ties in Education
  9. Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan hosted Turkmen-British political consultations
  10. Customs authorities of Azerbaijan and Turkmenistan intend to enhance information exchange
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan