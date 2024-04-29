Turkmenistan Celebrates National Holiday of the Turkmen Horse

Turkmenistan’s National Holiday of the Turkmen Horse was celebrated in grand style at the Aba Annayev International Academy of Horse Breeding on Saturday, 27 April 2024. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov attended the festivities, which showcased the nation’s equestrian heritage and the prized Akhal-Teke breed.

The celebration started with the show featuring young horsemen, students of the Academy.

Following the performance, a series of Akhal-Teke horses, each representing a region of Turkmenistan, were presented to the President. These included Markav from Akhal province, Umman from Balkan province, Keremli from Dashoguz province, Pyakhimli from Lebap province, Sarpala from Mary province, and Paykhasly from Ashgabat city.

Military and law enforcement agencies also presented the President with a horse named Edermen.

Arkadag city and horse breeders from the village named after Aba Annaev in Karizek districts gifted a foal born in 2024. The President named him Ylham (Inspiration).

A highlight of the event was the announcement of the winner of the International Competition for the most beautiful Akhal-Teke. Ten exceptional horses, embodying the breed’s finest characteristics, impeccable appearance, and superior training, competed for this prestigious title.

Gadymy (Ancient), a magnificent 2017-born stallion descended from Gadymgal and Durli and tracing his lineage back to the famed Fakirpalvan, won the main prize. Gadymy’s breeder was awarded the main prize on behalf of President Serdar Berdimuhamedov – the keys to a Toyota Highlander car, a rolling Cup and a diploma.

During festivities the winners of an art competition celebrating the beauty of the Akhal-Teke horse were announced. The competition spanned various categories, including the most elaborate carpet and jewelry, the finest pictorial and sculptural representations of horses, publishing products, photographs, and television stories. Students and teachers from the Turkmen State Institute of Culture and the State Academy of Arts were among the winners.

Following the competitions, President Berdimuhamedov addressed horse breeders from across the country within the closed arena of the Academy. He announced that the horses presented to him would be entrusted to the Academy.

To commemorate the National Holiday of the Turkmen Horse, President Berdimuhamedov presented new apartments in Arkadag city to deserving recipients: teaching staff of the Academy, scientists from the Scientific and Production Center of Horse Breeding, and horse breeders from Arkadag. These new apartments will provide comfortable housing for 120 families.

On Sunday, 28 April, the Akhal-Teke International Equestrian Complex hosted festive horse races. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov graced the occasion, witnessing the skill and speed of Turkmenistan’s prized steeds.

The day featured eight races, each spanning either 1,000 or 1,800 meters. Dozens of racehorses participated, showcasing their athletic prowess.

The Akhal-Teke horse Bezirgen, belonging to the President’s equestrian complex, won the final race. Bezirgen’s remarkable time of 2.03 minutes secured the win for his jockey, Begenchmurad Agamyradov, who was awarded a prestigious cup and a significant sum of 100,000 manats.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere, a special ceremony acknowledged the champions in other equestrian competitions. Winners of the horse marathon and show jumping events were awarded prizes on behalf of President of Turkmenistan. The day served as a testament to Turkmenistan’s rich equestrian heritage and the remarkable talent of its horses and riders. ///nCa, 29 April 2024 (based on TDH reports, photo credit – TDH, THP)