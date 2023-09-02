International Horse Breeding Academy Opens in Turkmenistan – the first-ever in the Central Asian region

On 1 September the Day of Knowledge and Student Youth, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov led the opening ceremony of the Aba Annayev International Horse Breeding Academy in Arkadag.

The Academy was established on the initiative of the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov. This is the first equestrian academy in Central Asia.

The institution’s complex includes the main 9-storey and two adjacent 4-storey buildings, a number of other specialized buildings and facilities.

The architectural style of the new university is quite original. The design of the building uses elements of national decor, and the entrance to the main building is made in the form of a symbolic horseshoe.

The Academy accommodates the faculties of horse breeding; equestrian veterinary; equestrian sports, tourism and national equestrian games; agricultural economics, as well as 8 specialized departments. The university, equipped with modern computer, multimedia and other necessary equipment, special training facilities, has classrooms for lectures and practical classes, seminars, research work, large and small conference halls – for 600 and 200 seats, respectively.

On the territory of the Academy there is also an indoor arena (circus) for 315 seats, a stable for 20 horses, an open area for training and walking horses, two canteens designed for 150 and 70 seats, a dormitory consisting of two buildings for 250 seats each.

The sports complex of the Academy haas playgrounds for basketball, volleyball, mini-football, a gym and a swimming pool.

The laboratories of molecular genetics, microbiology, immunology, anatomy, physiology, histology, etc. are at the disposal of students and teachers.

There is also a simulator from the British company “Racewood”, operating on the basis of a special computer program and designed for training in one of the Olympic disciplines – “Higher Riding School”.

Sensors mounted on the head, neck, back, and sides of the horse-shaped simulator provide feedback to the rider, helping them to learn how to sit correctly in the saddle, control the horse, and give commands.

Visiting one of the laboratories of the university – molecular genetics – President Serdar Berdimuhamedov asked about its equipment.

To conduct high-precision genetic testing of Akhal-Teke horses, the laboratory has modern specialized equipment. For example, the high-tech Qubit-4 device allows to accurately measure the amount of DNA.

The Aba Annayev International Academy of Horse Breeding has been awarded International Certificates, including:

• Honorary Certificate of the Eurasian Equestrian Association (EEA) for the establishment of the Aba Annayev International Academy of Horse Breeding in Turkmenistan, which is the first international academy in the region. The certificate was presented to the Rector by EEA President Marina Sechina.

• The Asian Equestrian Federation (AEF) has awarded the first international academy of horse breeding and equestrian sports in the region, the Aba Annayev International Horse Breeding Academy in Turkmenistan, with a certificate of recognition. The academy was praised for its best opportunities and advantages in training highly qualified specialists. The Secretary General of the Qatar Horse Breeding Federation, Sheikh Ahmad bin Nuh Al-Thani, presented the certificate to the Rector of the academy.

On this day, the UNESCO Club “Akhal–Teke Horses – Ambassadors of Peace” was inaugurated at the Academy. The club will promote Turkmenistan’s initiative to have the national nomination “Akhal-Teke horse breeding and horse decoration traditions” inscribed on the UNESCO Representative List of the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity.

The Academy presented President Serdar Berdimuhamedov with a carpet depicting an Ahal-teke horse.

