President Serdar Berdimuhamedov visits new stable and takes part in nationwide tree planting campaign

On Saturday, 4 November 2023, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov visited a new stable for the maintenance of 600 Akhal-Teke horses in the foothills of Kopetdag before taking part in a nationwide tree planting campaign, TDH reports.

The President was met by DPM T. Atakhallyev (agriculture), Director of the State Association “Türkmen atlary” A. Berdiyev, Rector of the Aba Annayev International Academy of Horse Breeding P.Bayramdurdiyev, and Vice President of the International Association of Akhal-Teke Horse Breeding and the International Association “Türkmen alabaý itleri” B. Rejepov.

The new stable has an area of 15.4 hectares and includes an administrative building, a veterinary clinic equipped with advanced equipment and technologies for monitoring horse health, a stable for 40 breeding stallions, two stables for brood mares with 60 stalls each, five stables for 88 horses, and a covered warehouse for storing feed.

After hearing reports from officials, President said that the legendary Akhal-Teke horses have always been faithful companions of the Turkmen people and that the country is taking purposeful steps to preserve and continue the unique traditions of domestic horse breeding and further develop this ancient art.

Speaking about the training of students at the Aba Annayev International Academy of Horse Breeding, he stressed the need to alternate theoretical and practical classes with work in the stable. He also instructed that the opening ceremony of the stable be held on the Harvest Festival, which is celebrated on the second Sunday of November.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov then proceeded to the city of Arkadag for the nationwide tree planting campaign.

The event was attended by members of the Government, deputies of the Mejlis and members of the Halk Maslahaty, heads of military and law enforcement agencies, ministries and branch departments, local administration, heads and representatives of foreign diplomatic missions, representatives of the media, public organizations, and numerous residents of Arkadag.

Over 472,000 seedlings of coniferous, fruit, and deciduous species were planted in Turkmenistan on this day, and 1.86 million trees were cared for.

At the end of the tree planting campaign, the President took part in a festive sadaka meal. ///nCa, 6 November 2023 [Photo credit – TDH, screenshots from Turkmen TV]

#Ahal-Teke_horses, #Turkmenistan, #greening_campaign