Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan Discuss Collaboration in Horse Breeding

On 23 February 2024, the Turkmen Ambassador to Kazakhstan, Batyr Rejepov, met with Bakytzhan Turlybekov, head of the Republican Equestrian Federation “JORYQ,” according to the Turkmen diplomatic mission.

During the meeting, Ambassador Rejepov highlighted steps Turkmenistan is taking to develop the domestic horse breeding industry, enhance the global recognition of Akhal-Teke horses and establish the Aba Annaev International Academy of Horse Breeding.

As known, the Academy is the first such international institution in the region and aims at preserving the breeding purity of Akhal-Teke horses, training high-level specialists for horse breeding and equestrian sports.

Turlybekov, in turn, introduced the JORYQ Federation, which is one of the 10 organizations that is part of the Association of National Sports of the Republic of Kazakhstan and has its own training methodology, qualified coaching staff and appropriate scientific support.

He also shared details about the unique initiative titled “Uly Dala Zhorygy”. This is a horse marathon or a “steppe laboratory” for identifying resilient horse breeds.

To mark the upcoming 5th World Nomad Games, a new route named “Uly Dala Zhorygy” has been chosen. This 500-kilometer marathon, expected to attract at least 15 international teams, will hold deep symbolic significance.

The route stretches from Botai (North Kazakhstan Region) to Bozok (Astana). Botai holds historical significance as scientific evidence suggests it was the location where humans first domesticated horses.

The finishing point, Bozok, located near Astana, served as a sacred sanctuary for the ancient Turks between the 8th and 10th centuries.

Turlybekov expressed readiness to cooperate with Aba Annaev International Academy of Horse Breeding in all areas of interest.

At the end of the meeting, the sides agreed to maintain regular contacts on issues of bilateral cooperation. ///nCa, 27 February 2024