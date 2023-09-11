Japanese Painter Michio Komine’s Painting of Akhal-Teke Horse Draws Widespread Attention at International Exhibition

On 10 September, 2023, Japanese painter Michio Komine presented her composition entitled “Turkmenistan” at the opening ceremony of the 55th International Exhibition “Shin-Inten” in Tokyo.

The painting depicts an Akhal-Teke horse against the backdrop of the Turkmen flag and blooming meadow.

According to the organizers of the International Exhibition, the painting has aroused widespread interest among visitors to the Tokyo Metropolitan Art Museum.

The Embassy of Turkmenistan in Japan has expressed gratitude to Komine for her valuable contribution in glorifying the national treasure of the Turkmen people – the “paradise” horse.

The Akhal-Teke horse is a riding horse and one of the purebred breeds. Throughout its history, the Akhal-Teke has not been crossed with other breeds for improvement or reproduction. The horses are known for their beauty, speed, and endurance.

The painting by Komine captures the beauty and grace of the Akhal-Teke horse. The horse is depicted in a proud and majestic stance. The background of the Turkmen flag adds a touch of national pride to the painting.

It is a beautiful and moving tribute to the Akhal-Teke horse, a national treasure of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 11 September 2023 (Photo credit – Embassy of Turkmenistan to Japan)

