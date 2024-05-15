Turkmenistan participates in the 8th Forum of Young Diplomats of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Tatarstan

The representative of Turkmenistan took part in the 8th Forum of Young Diplomats of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, which was held on 15 May 2024 in Kazan, the capital of Tatarstan.

“We see great potential in the development of youth diplomacy and contacts among young employees of diplomatic departments,” said Rustam Minnikhanov, President of the Republic of Tatarstan, welcoming the forum participants.

The Forum of Young Diplomats of the OIC countries is a unique discussion platform for active young employees of the foreign ministries of Russia and Islamic countries with the participation of well–known public and political figures, government officials, and experts in the field of international relations.

The Forum has been held annually since 2016.

The 8th Forum of Young Diplomats of the OIC countries was held under the theme “Diplomacy of the new multipolar world”, dedicated to the problems of forming a new architecture of international relations.

During its history, more than 250 representatives from 40 countries took part in the forum.