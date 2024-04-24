Youth supports Drug Use Prevention in Central Asia with UNODC Peer to Peer Initiative “Friends In Focus”

From April 22nd to 25th, UNODC Regional Youth Network for Central Asia convenes in Tashkent, Uzbekistan for the “Peer-supported Drug Use Prevention with Friends in Focus” training. This bespoke program brings together Youth Network members and policymakers from Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan.

In her opening remarks, Ms. Diloram Tashmukhamedova, Deputy Chairperson of the Committee on Youth, Culture and Sports under the Senate of the Oliy Majlis of the Republic of Uzbekistan, emphasized the critical role of youth in combating drug use. She highlighted the importance of innovative strategies and active involvement of youth in supporting policymakers and law enforcement agencies in preventing drug-related issues. Ms. Tashmukhamedova expressed confidence in the potential of young people to effect meaningful change, stating, “One thing I can say is that I am sure that young people can do the most.”

Through collaborative efforts and innovative approaches, the UNODC Regional Youth Network for Central Asia is working towards creating drug-free, healthy, safe, and secure societies for the youth of Central Asia. This training in Tashkent marks another step forward in empowering young people to be agents of change in their communities and beyond.

“Drug use is on the rise globally, and it is people who are suffering. Close to 300 million people used drugs in 2021, 23 percent more than a decade ago”, highlights Mr. Bo Mathiasen, Officer on Charge, UNODC Division for Operations. He emphasized the need for increased efforts to engage with young people and bolster their resilience against substance use, starting from adolescence and even earlier stages of childhood. “This starts with education, by sensitizing young people to the risks and consequences of substance use. By teaching them the skills to think critically and challenge misinformation, to resist peer pressure, to support other youth at risk, and to be equipped with all the life and social skills needed to overcome the adversities they may face” – said Mr. Mathiasen.

This regional training is part of the second phase of the Regional Network of Youth Organizations and Youth Champions of Change in Central Asia for drug-free, healthy, safe, and secure societies. Initiated in 2021 by the UNODC Regional Office for Central Asia with support from the Government of the Russian Federation, this initiative aims to provide a platform for youth organizations to exchange ideas and collaborate in promoting the health and well-being of youth in alignment with the Sustainable Development Goals. ///UNODC, 23 April 2024