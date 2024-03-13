UNODC conducts training in Ashgabat for border and migration officers from Central Asia

On 11 – 13 March, UNODC – United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime is conducting in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, a regional training on verification of the authenticity of travel documents for 27 mid- and senior-level officers from the border and migration services of Central Asian countries.

At the training sessions, participants learn about the new methods and techniques for verifying the authenticity of travel documents at border crossing points and how to use them in their future work.

The course is delivered by international expert with extensive experience in the examination of travel documents from the Federal Republic of Germany🇩🇪 and national experts.

The training is conducted within the framework of the UNODC Regional Project on Enhancing Cross-Border Cooperation by Strengthening the Capacity of Border Liaison Offices in Central Asia of Sub-programme 1 Preventing and Countering Transnational Organized Crime of the UNODC Programme for Central Asia 2022 – 2025 designed to strengthen the capacity of border crossing points and improve cross-border cooperation by promoting the concept of Border Liaison Offices and developing information and communication networks for border agencies.

The project is funded by the Government of Japan. ///UNODC