Turkmen delegation visited Astrakhan State University

A delegation headed by Deputy Minister of Education of Turkmenistan Alexander Amanov visited Astrakhan State University named after V. N. Tatishchev (Russia).

The delegation received a comprehensive tour showcasing ASU’s advanced facilities and academic offerings. They visited:

• Faculty of Physics, Mathematics and Engineering Technologies: Guests learned about virtual reality welding simulations, allowing students to practice and save materials.



• “Biomechanics of Motion and Artificial Intelligence” Laboratory: Leading researcher Olga Vorontsova demonstrated Motion Capture technology, enabling skeletal analysis for disease diagnosis and athletic talent identification.



• Faculty of Economics and Management: The delegation explored the university’s automated warehouse and its expertise in logistics cost reduction.

• Caspian Higher School of Translation: The delegation learned about the school’s grant for Kazakh and Azerbaijani language programs and its Russian sign language instruction. They were impressed by the school’s advanced equipment for translator training.

• ASU Scientific Library: The library offers free electronic resources, thematic exhibitions, and educational conferences. The delegation also attended the student event “Socio-political problems of modern society.”

• Center of the Turkmen Language and Culture: The comfortable learning environment for students interested in Turkmen culture was emphasized.

During the visit, the sides discussed working issues related to the preparation of applicants for study at Astrakhan State University, the adaptation of Turkmen students and the implementation of joint educational programs, opening of language training courses for Turkmen students.

Astrakhan State University is committed to strengthening ties with Turkmenistan. This year marks the 300th anniversary of Turkmen poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi. ASU plans to participate in the celebration with a special scientific and creative evening dedicated to his memory.

“Turkmenistan pays special attention to the study of history, culture and literature. This year, the 300th anniversary of the birth of Makhtumkuli Fraga is solemnly celebrated at the world level. He is a poet and thinker who left behind a rich legacy in the form of his works that influenced world literature,” commented Alexander Amanov, Deputy Minister of Education of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 23 April 2024 [photo credit – Astrakhan state university]