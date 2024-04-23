Consul General of Turkmenistan in Kazan met with participants of the young diplomat contest

On 22 April 2024, the Consuls General of foreign countries accredited in Kazan (Tatarstan, Russia), in particular Turkmenistan, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan met with the participants of the Youth Ambassadors competition.

The meeting provided a valuable opportunity for the young diplomats to gain insights from experienced diplomats. The Consuls General offered detailed information on the current state of affairs and promising avenues for collaboration between their respective nations and Russia, with a particular focus on the Republic of Tatarstan.

Consul General of Turkmenistan, Guich Garayev, emphasized the significance of Turkmen-Tatarstan relations within the broader context of Turkmenistan’s cooperation with the Russian Federation. He highlighted collaboration across various sectors, including trade, economics, science, technology, culture, and humanitarian initiatives.

It was also noted about the International Round Table recently held in Kazan dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi, which was organized jointly by the Consulate General of Turkmenistan and the Academy of Sciences of the Republic of Tatarstan.

Garayev offered his perspective on the evolving role of a diplomat. He underscored that being a diplomat transcends a mere position; it embodies a lifestyle and a specific approach to work. The Consul General expressed his gratification by the burgeoning interest young people are demonstrating in the diplomatic profession. He commended their dedication to acquiring diplomatic skills, etiquette, and protocol, alongside enriching their theoretical knowledge. Garayev expressed confidence that these pursuits would significantly contribute to fostering peace, stability, prosperity, and mutual understanding on a global scale.

Also during the event, the participants of the competition shared their visions and ideas for further strengthening cooperation between the states. The Consuls General expressed gratitude to the participants for the ideas presented, and stressed the importance of involving young people in strengthening mutual understanding and cooperation between the countries.

As the event concluded, the competition participants presented the foreign diplomats with unique, handcrafted gifts. The Turkmen delegation received a commemorative item featuring poems by Magtymguly Fragi against the backdrop of the iconic Kul Sharif mosque. ///nCa, 23 April 2024 (originally published on the website of the Consulate General of Turkmenistan in Kazan – https://kazan.tmconsulate.gov.tm/ru/news/131890 )