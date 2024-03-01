Rector of Oguzkhan University of Engineering Technologies visited Kazan Federal University in Tatarstan

Rector of the University of Engineering Technologies of Turkmenistan named after Oguz Khan Gurbanmyrat Mezilov visited Kazan Federal University. The meeting was attended by the Consul General of Turkmenistan in Kazan, Guich Garayev, the press service of the KFU reports.

KFU was presented by Vice-Rector for External Relations Timirkhan Alishev and Deputy Director for Scientific Activities of the Institute of Physics Irina Romanova. The Turkmen delegation also included the vice-rector of the University for scientific work Aimyrat Mukhammedov.

According to Alishev, 4.5 thousand Turkmen citizens are currently studying at KFU. Bilateral cooperation is developing within the framework of agreements with the Turkmen State Institute of Economics and Management and the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

“About 25 percent of all foreign students who study at universities in Tatarstan are from Turkmenistan. This is a great trust that Turkmenistan has placed in the republic. Every time leaders come, they communicate and say that it is necessary to increase the quota. A large number of children strive to enroll in Tatarstan universities,” said the vice-rector of KFU.

Romanova presented the educational programs of the Institute of Physics. According to her, Kazan University scientists, in addition to theoretical physics, are engaged in research in applied and innovative areas, which will allow them to introduce developments into the real sector of the economy.

“Your history – more than 200 years – is, of course, gratifying. It feels like a classical university,” Mezilov noted, in turn.

University of Engineering Technologies of Turkmenistan named after Oguz Khan is a “young” university, it was founded in 2016.

“We have five major areas, including nano- and chemical technologies, biotechnology and ecology, computer science, cyber-physical systems, economics and innovation,” Mezilov said.

Shared interest in collaboration with Japanese universities emerged during the discussion. Mezilov mentioned their bilingual education system (English and Japanese) and established ties with the University of Tsukuba. KFU’s representative highlighted their expanding network of Japanese partners.

The meeting concluded with outlining potential avenues for collaboration, including participation in scientific conferences and joint projects. KFU proposed hosting Turkmen students in July through their “Summer University” program. The visit ended with an exchange of commemorative gifts.///nCa, 1 March 2024