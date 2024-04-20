38th meeting of the Conference of General Directors (Responsible Representatives) of OSJD wrapped up in Ashgabat – the Ashgabat Declaration adopted

From 15 to 19 April 2024 the 38th meeting of the Conference of General Directors (Authorized Representatives) of OSJD was held in Ashgabat. The participating delegations included:

Azerbaijan Railways CJSC

Belarusian Railways

CJSC “MAV Hungarian State Railways”

Vietnam Railway Group of Companies

JSC “Georgian Railway”

JSC “National Company “Kazakhstan Temir Zholy”

State Corporation “Chinese Railways”

Railways of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea

Korean National Railway Corporation KORAIL,

SE “Kyrgyz Temir Zholu National Company”,

Ulaanbaatar Railway JSC

JSC “Polish State Railways”

JSC “Russian Railways”

Railways of the Slovak Republic

SUE “Rohi ohani Tojikiston”

Agency “Turkmendemiryollary” (“Turkmen Railways”)

Uzbekistan Temir Yullari JSC (Uzbek Railways)

Czech Railways JSC

Estonian Railway JSC.

The CGD meeting was also attended by the representatives of the OSJD affiliated enterprises: Beijing Jiaotong University (People’s Republic of China), SIGIS Ltd. (Republic of Latvia), “Far Eastern Shipping Company” PJSC (FESCO) (Russian Federation), Eurosib SPb-TS JSC (Russian Federation), “Post of Russia” JSC (Russian Federation), Gepard Express SE (Czech Republic), “United transport and logistic company – Eurasian railway Alliance” JSC (“UTLC ERA” JSC).

Within the framework of the agenda the participants of the CGD meeting discussed and approved the results of work for 2023 of the OSJD Commission on Freight Traffic, on Passenger Traffic, on Infrastructure and Rolling Stock, OSJD Permanent Working Groups on Coding and Information Technology, on Finance and Accounting. The following issues were also considered:

– the course of mutual accounting and the mechanism of repayment of debts between railways;

– working results of the Ad Hoc Working Group on the issues of vocational training/education in the field of railway traffic;

– Report on Activities of OSJD for 2023;

– the expediency of preparing a draft OSJD Development Strategy;

– on the OSJD Work Programme for 2025 and subsequent years;

– OSJD Committee Budget;

– the OSJD Committee residence, where it was proposed to keep the place of residence in the city of Warsaw;

– granting the status of an OSJD affiliated enterprise;

– provisional agenda, date and venue of CGD meeting XXXIX.

The Conference noted the successful implementation of the OSJD Work Programme and Plan for 2023 and approved the “Report on the Activities of OSJD for 2023”, approved the “OSJD Work Programme for 2025 and subsequent years” in the field of freight and passenger traffic, infrastructure and rolling stock, coding and information technology, as well as finance and accounting.

The Conference decided to grant the status of an affiliated enterprise in OSJD to the following companies:

– East Express LLC (Moscow, Russian Federation);

– Shenzhen Dayang Co., Ltd. (Shenzhen, China);

– “Association of Kazakhstan Freight Rail Carriers” Self-Regulatory Organisation (Astana, Republic of Kazakhstan);

– “New Land Grain Corridor” (Moscow, Russian Federation).

The 39th meeting of the CGD will be held on 7-11 April 2025.

As a result of the Conference, the “Ashgabat Declaration” was adopted.

ASHGABAT DECLARATION on the results of the 38th meeting of the Conference of Heads and Responsible Representatives of Railway Transport Enterprises of the Member States of the Organization for Cooperation of Railways

The participants of the 38th meeting of the Conference of General Directors (Responsible Representatives) of OSJD Railways, as well as representatives of transport and logistics companies – affiliated enterprises of OSJD, who took part in the 38th meeting of the Conference of General Directors (Responsible Representatives) of OSJD Railways, held in Ashgabat on April 15-19, 2024 (hereinafter – the Conference), stated the following.

During the Conference, a wide range of issues in the field of international rail transport were discussed and the relevance of further development and improvement of international rail transport, primarily in communication between Europe and Asia, the formation of a coordinated transport policy in the field of international rail transport, further improvement of international legal treaties regulating the field of international rail transport was emphasized.

The Conference participants stressed the need to further expand cooperation between the OSJD member countries in addressing issues related to economic, information, scientific, technical and environmental aspects of railway transport, developing measures to increase the competitiveness of railway transport in relation to other modes of transport, cooperation in the field of railway operation and technical issues related to the further development of international railway transport transportation; as well as cooperation with other international organizations dealing with railway transport issues.

The Conference participants note the initiative and efforts of Turkmenistan in adopting Resolutions of the UN General Assembly in the field of ensuring comprehensive interaction between all modes of transport in order to promote the creation of multimodal transit corridors, as well as the importance of the role of transport in achieving Sustainable Development Goals.

The Conference participants noted Turkmenistan’s efforts to comprehensively realize the transport and transit potential of the country, located at a strategically important and profitable intersection of international transport corridors.

In this regard, the importance of high-level international events to promote the development of transport and international transport corridors to ensure international cooperation, stability and sustainable development was emphasized.

As a result of the Conference, significant decisions were made in the field of passenger and freight transportation, infrastructure and rolling stock, coding and computer science, finance and payments for international passenger and freight rail transportation, as well as vocational training in the field of rail transportation.

The participants express their gratitude to the Government of Turkmenistan for the hospitality and the high level of organization of the Conference. ///nCa, 20 April 2024 (based on OSJD press release/TDH)