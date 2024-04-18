First Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of Sustainable Transport Held in New York

On April 16, 2024, the United Nations headquarters in New York City hosted the first Ministerial Meeting of the Group of Friends of Sustainable Transport, chaired by Turkmenistan. The meeting brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including:

• Turkmen officials: Permanent Representative to the UN (Aksoltan Atayeva), Chairman of the “Türkmendeňizderýaýollary” [Turkmen marine and river ways] agency Batyr Annaev

• UN representatives: Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Junhua, Special Envoy for Road Safety Jean Todt

• International organizations: SLOCAT Partnership – Maruxa Cardama, Turkic Investment Fund – Baghdad Amreyev, International Road Transport Union – Martin Marmy, International Center for Transport Diplomacy – Igor Runov

• Diplomatic missions: Representatives from member countries of the Group and co-authors of UN transport resolutions

• Academia: Research institutes and academic circles

The meeting focused on the goals and activities of the Group of Friends, established by Turkmenistan. Discussions emphasized the crucial role of sustainable transport systems at the global and regional levels. Participants recognized the need for consolidated efforts in preparation for the upcoming UN Decade on Sustainable Transport (2026-2035). They agreed that the Group’s potential could significantly contribute to developing multilateral approaches in transport, a key factor for development and international cooperation.

The event also highlighted the “Transport Diplomacy Development Program of the President of Turkmenistan for 2022-2025.” This program outlines key directions and practical steps for achieving sustainable transport goals.

The meeting marked the inauguration of the Group’s Advisory Council, formed in 2023. Chairman Martin Marmy outlined promising areas for future work, including engaging the business community to build effective public-private partnerships in sustainable transport.

During the event, delegates emphasized the need to further expand the activities of the Group in order to regularly exchange views on ways to overcome challenges in the transport and logistics sector, ways to minimize regional and global barriers in this sector, and promote the initiatives of UN member states in the field of transport development.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of a Final Declaration. This document serves as the legal basis for the Group’s activities, defining its goals, format, and methods of operation.///nCa, 18 April 2024 (based on MFA Turkmenistan press release, 17 April 2024)