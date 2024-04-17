Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan Hold Political Consultations in Tashkent

On 16 April 2024, political consultations between the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan took place in Tashkent.

The delegations were led by Rashid Meredov, Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister, and his Uzbek counterpart, Bakhtiyor Saidov, according to a press release issued by the Turkmen Foreign Ministry.

The ministers stressed the momentum in Turkmen-Uzbek relations, highlighting the critical role of high-level visits in strengthening bilateral ties.

Discussions focused on the current state and future prospects of cooperation between the two countries. This included expanding political relations and enriching them with practical substance, especially in the context of implementing previously reached agreements.

The importance of parliamentary diplomacy in fostering positive developments in Turkmen-Uzbek relations was underscored. In this vein, both sides expressed a shared vision for further intensifying traditional inter-parliamentary dialogue.

The meeting highlighted the positive experiences of cooperation within international and regional organizations, particularly the United Nations and its affiliated bodies. Both parties reaffirmed their commitment to identifying effective multilateral mechanisms for maintaining regional and global stability, economic growth, and security.

Particular emphasis was placed on strengthening cooperation in the trade and economic sphere, where significant potential exists for joint ventures. The importance of the Joint Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation was underlined in this regard.

Discussions also addressed ways to deepen cooperation in the areas of transport and logistics, energy, chemicals, industry, and information security.

Furthermore, the parties explored prospects for collaboration in cultural and humanitarian fields. The importance of co-hosting events to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the birth of the great Eastern poet and thinker Magtymguly Fragi in Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan was emphasized. ///nCa, 17 April 2024