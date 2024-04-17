Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan hosted a meeting with the UN-Habitat delegation

On April 16, 2024, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, a meeting was held between the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan M.Byashimova and the UN-Habitat delegation led by the Acting Executive Director of the UN Human Settlements Programme Michal Mlynár.

During the negotiations, the parties considered as propitious areas, the expansion of cooperation in the field of urban planning legislation and in the implementation of global programs and strategies in the development of high-tech, environmental friendly, socially adapted cities.

In this regard, during the meeting, issues of opening the UN-Habitat Regional Office in Turkmenistan were discussed to expand the UN presence in Turkmenistan.

At the end of the meeting, the sides confirmed their commitment to further strengthening of partnership and the desire to expand cooperation, filling them with high maintenance.///MFA Turkmenistan, 16 April 2024