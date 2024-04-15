Turkmenistan will publish state register of historical and cultural monuments in book form

The state register of the historical and cultural monuments of Turkmenistan contains the specialized scientific works of lasting value.

The government has decided to publish these works in the book form, reported the DPM for culture, Ms. Mammedova, during a cabinet meeting on 12 April 2024.

Some of the research works in the book will include:

Antiquities of Turkmenistan

Architectural Heritage of Kunyaurgench

Historical and cultural monuments of Ancient Merv

Parthian fortresses of Nisa

Traces of centuries

The book will be published during the Culture Week, that is traditionally celebrated in June. /// nCa, 15 April 2024