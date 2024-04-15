Turkmenistan will publish state register of historical and cultural monuments in book form

The state register of the historical and cultural monuments of Turkmenistan contains the specialized scientific works of lasting value.
The government has decided to publish these works in the book form, reported the DPM for culture, Ms. Mammedova, during a cabinet meeting on 12 April 2024.
Some of the research works in the book will include:
- Antiquities of Turkmenistan
- Architectural Heritage of Kunyaurgench
- Historical and cultural monuments of Ancient Merv
- Parthian fortresses of Nisa
- Traces of centuries
The book will be published during the Culture Week, that is traditionally celebrated in June. /// nCa, 15 April 2024