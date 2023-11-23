UNESCO Chairs of Turkmen and Astrakhan State Universities Discuss Historical Sites of the Silk Road

UNESCO chairs of Magtymguly Turkmen State University and V.N.Tatishchev Astrakhan State University (Russia) held an online meeting, the Neutral Turkmenistan newspaper reports.

The round table discussion featured scientific reports from teachers and scientists of both universities, followed by an engaging exchange of views.

Teachers from the Department of Archeology and Ethnology of Magtymguly Turkmen State University presented on historical and cultural sites of Turkmenistan, which are part of the world heritage. Their presentations showcased facts from sites such as Ancient Merv, the Parthian fortresses of Nisa, Kunyaurgench, and the Dayakhatyn Caravanserai. Turkmen specialists also shared the results of restoration work on these monuments.

In response, addressing her Turkmen partners, Galina Stankevich, Vice-Rector for Educational Activities and Digitalization of V.N.Tatishchev Astrakhan State University, Doctor of Political Sciences, emphasized that bilateral interuniversity cooperation is reaching a new level.

To this end, a special Roadmap has been developed, which includes the organization of scientific and educational events and projects, the implementation of joint educational programs, as well as academic mobility of teaching staff and students in various areas.

The meeting continued with scientific reports from ASU representatives. In particular, Candidate of Historical Sciences, Associate Professor Dmitry Vasiliev made a presentation on the topic “The city of Saksin – Oguz enclave in the Volga Delta”.

Scientists from ASU also touched upon the regional aspects of the cultural dialogue between Russia and Turkmenistan. One of their presentations focused on the history of the stay of the classic of Turkmen literature Magtymguly in Astrakhan. Another report was devoted to the role of Astrakhan in the system of foreign trade relations with Central Asia and Iran in the XVII–XIX centuries. The report contained a lot of interesting information about the nuances of commodity exchange in the period under study, about the stages of the history of the emergence of foreign trade relations and their development.

During the round table, information was presented that at the 45th session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Riyadh, on the initiative of Turkmenistan, supported by Uzbekistan and Tajikistan, historical sites located along the route “The Great Silk Road: Zarafshan–Karakum Corridor” were included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. This transnational serial nomination includes 31 monuments located in Turkmenistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Summing up the meeting, specialists of UNESCO university chairs operating at TSU and ASU expressed their wishes to increase the pace of cooperation, within the framework of which online lectures on cultural heritage are planned for the near future, as well as a scientific conference dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the outstanding classic of Turkmen literature Magtymguly Fragi. ///nCa, 23 November 2023

