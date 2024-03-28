Turkmenistan hosts tourism conference

Turkmenistan hosted on 27 March 2024 an international conference, dedicated to the theme ‘Main directions and potential for tourism development in Turkmenistan.’

The event took place in the framework of the celebrations highlighting the Anau as the cultural capital of the Turkic world for 2024.

The delegations from a number of countries participated in the conference including:

Turkey,

Georgia,

Uzbekistan,

Azerbaijan,

Kyrgyz Republic,

Kazakhstan,

China,

Germany,

Japan,

Sweden,

Korea,

Sri Lanka.

An exhibition of the arts and crafts of the Turkic countries took place at the sidelines of the conference. There was also the live performance of the traditional and modern Turkic music.

The conference participants listened to a message by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

The presidential message said, “Historical monuments of our country, such as Ancient Merv, Nisa, Kunyaurgench, the Great Silk Road: Zarafshan-Karakum Corridor, State Nature Reserves Bereketli Garagum, Gaplaňgyr, State Biosphere Reserve Repetek and its desert ecosystem Ýerajy are included in the UNESCO World Heritage List. These places are widely known for their ancient monuments dating back to early centuries and their unique nature.”

“Today, in the era of the Renaissance of a new era of a powerful state, tourism is one of the priority sectors of the economy of our country, which, taking into account the rich historical past, can rightfully be called a unique open-air museum. The study and application of global experience in the tourism and active recreation industry directly serves the comprehensive development of the tourism sector of Turkmenistan and the improvement of its infrastructure,” the message said.

The message of the president says, “Current directions of the state strategy for the development of the tourism complex of Turkmenistan are expanding the geography and diversity of tourist routes, improving the quality of services provided, training qualified specialists for this industry, establishing effective information and advertising activities and fruitful international relations.”

A report by TDH, the official news agency of Turkmenistan says, “Today, Turkmenistan perfectly meets the growing demand among European travel enthusiasts for historical tours to places with natural exoticism, a contrast between antiquity and modernity. Popular tours include travel along the Great Silk Road. Thus, guests of our country are attracted by a meeting with one of the outstanding and at the same time still full of unsolved mysteries civilization of the East – the country of Margiana, famous for its unique monuments and sensational discoveries of archaeologists.”

“Foreign tourists are left with an indelible impression on excursions to the State Historical and Cultural Reserve “Ancient Merv”, the city of Kunyaurgench, etc. Delighting the eye with their grandeur and amazing beauty, these and other monuments are distinguished by a high degree of perfection of the technical and visual techniques used, demonstrating the continuity of a thousand-year-old cultural tradition,” the TDH report says.

The speakers emphasized that cultural understanding, economic sustainability and social responsibility are intertwined in tourism education, which goes beyond the usual boundaries of teaching. By teaching people the intricacies of tourism, they can be given the chance to make a meaningful contribution to the growth of the sector, opening up new prospects for economic prosperity and promoting intercultural understanding, conference participants noted.

It was stated that tourism not only benefits from peace and stability, like most other sectors, but also preserves and promotes cultural identity and heritage. Accordingly, tourism professionals act as cultural mediators, playing a key role in bridging cultural differences.

Focusing on the broad prospects for long-term cooperation in this segment, the speakers emphasized that currently, taking into account the conditions created for the development of this area, it is necessary to promote the tourism opportunities of Turkmenistan abroad. They also talked about the practical implementation of the joint program “One tour – the whole region”, which will cover the entire range of tourism products.

On the sidelines of the forum, working meetings were held and relevant documents were signed, new contacts were established, and prospects for cooperation were discussed.

As part of the forum, a scientific and practical conference was held at the Turkmen State Institute of Culture, where foreign participants exchanged experience in the field of tourism with teachers and students of the Turkmen university. /// nCa, 28 March 2024