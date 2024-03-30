Presentation of the book by the President of Turkmenistan dedicated to the ancient agricultural culture of the Anau took place in Arkadag

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 29 March 2024, Arkadag city hosted a presentation of the book titled “Anau – Culture originated from the Millennia,” authored by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov. The event coincided with a forum celebrating the 3rd anniversary of the Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov Charitable Foundation.

Speakers highlighted the book’s significance in exploring and promoting Turkmenistan’s rich history and cultural heritage. It delves into the unique 5,000-year-old agricultural culture of Anau and tells about the region’s modern development.

President Berdimuhamedov’s inspiration for the book stemmed from discussions with his father, Arkadag Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, who had the opportunity to directly cooperate with world–famous archaeologists, historians and their descendants.

Chinese Ambassador Qian Naicheng emphasized Anau’s importance as a testament to both Turkmenistan’s ancient culture and the long-standing friendship between the Turkmen and Chinese people.

Ambassador Naicheng pointed to the imagery of dragons on the Seyit Djemaletdin Mosque in Anau, confirmed by scientific analysis to echo Chinese art. This finding suggests active contact between Turkmen and Chinese artisans in the Middle Ages.

He further stressed the dynamism of the current China-Turkmenistan dialogue, citing the 2023 elevation of relations to a comprehensive strategic partnership. Additionally, the governments signed a Memorandum of Understanding to integrate the “Revival of the Great Silk Road” and “One Belt, One Road” initiatives. The Turkmenistan-China gas pipeline serves as a tangible symbol of this traditionally friendly and mutually beneficial cooperation.

The presentation’s participants expressed hope that President Berdimuhamedov’s book will serve as a valuable tool for patriotic youth education. ///nCa, 30 March 2024

 

 

 

