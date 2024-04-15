Delegates from 34 countries will participate in Magtumguly conference in Ashgabat

Turkmenistan is celebrating this year the 300th anniversary of its national poet, Magtumguly Fragi. The related events are taking place in Turkmenistan and many countries of the world.

Turkmenistan will host an international conference “The Fount of the Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi,” on 18 May 2024 in Ashgabat. The Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan is the organizer of this conference.

DPM Amannepesov reported during the cabinet meeting, chaired by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov through the video link on 12 April 2024, “It is expected that, along with the scientific intelligentsia of our country, representatives of the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) and the International Organization of Turkic Culture (TURKSOY), as well as foreign scientists from 34 countries, will take part in the upcoming forum.” ///nCa, 15 April 2024