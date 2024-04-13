SRSG KAHA IMNADZE PARTICIPATES IN THE CONFERENCE “ADVANCING THE PEACE: IMPLEMENTING STRATEGIES TO BUILD TRUST AMONG COUNTRIES” IN ASHGABAT

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan — On April 11, 2024, SRSG Kaha Imnadze took part in a conference “Advancing the Peace: Implementing Strategies to build trust among countries”, devoted to the UN General Assembly resolution declaring 2025 as the “International Year of Peace and Trust”.

The event was organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan jointly with the UN Office in Turkmenistan in a hybrid format and was attended by high-ranking representatives of organizations of the UN system, diplomatic missions and international organizations accredited in Ashgabat, government agencies, as well as academic and scientific circles of Turkmenistan.

The resolution, initiated by Turkmenistan in co-sponsorship by over 30 states, including all the countries of Central Asia, called on the international community to resolve conflicts through inclusive dialogue and negotiations to ensure the strengthening of peace and trust among UN member states.

Speaking to the conference participants, SRSG Kaha Imnadze stressed that in current difficult international environment, it is an absolute imperative to get the multilateralism back on peaceful, diplomatic track, restore trust between the countries, apply the culture of respectful dialogue and non-confrontational approach, actively promote resolution of existing conflicts by peaceful means and deepen international cooperation to prevent future ones. He also noted that the member-states should reaffirm commitments to the principles of the UN Charter, so the international community can overcome the prevailing global challenges to which no country, big or small, is immune.

During thematic sessions, participants exchanged views on political, humanitarian and economic mechanisms for resolving disputes and building trust, as well as the role of international organizations such as the UN and OSCE in supporting and facilitating peace processes.

/// nCa, 13 April 2024 (in cooperation with UNRCCA Ashgabat, 12 April 2024)

