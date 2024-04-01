Turkmenistan to participate actively in UN Sustainable Development Events in April

Turkmenistan is set to play an active role in upcoming United Nations events focused on sustainable development, according to proposals presented by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov and approved by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov during a Cabinet meeting on 29 March.

Sustainability Week: A Turkmen delegation will participate in the first-ever UN General Assembly Sustainability Week at UN Headquarters in New York from 15-19 April 2024. Turkmenistan is a recognized leader in promoting sustainable transport systems globally, and a high-level meeting on this topic will be a key focus of the Week.

Ministerial Meeting: On 16 April, a ministerial meeting of the Friends of Sustainable Transport Group, established at Turkmenistan’s initiative, will be held at the UN building. This meeting aims to contribute to the development of the UN Program for the Decade of Sustainable Transport for 2026-2035.

ECOSOC Forum Participation: In April, the Turkmen delegation will pay a working visit to New York to participate in the ECOSOC Forum on Financing for Development follow-up. Within its framework, a side event “Ministerial Dialogue on Financing Sustainable Development Goals” will be organized on 23 April, dedicated to transport and energy connectivity.

Upcoming Focus on Energy: An international meeting of energy experts is planned for May-June 2024 via video link at the UN headquarters to further advance Turkmenistan’s energy initiatives. ///nCa, 1 April 2024