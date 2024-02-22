News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » BOMCA10 supports training capabilities of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan by providing specialised equipment

BOMCA10 supports training capabilities of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan by providing specialised equipment

By

On February 21, the EU-Funded BOMCA 10 Programme handed over specialised training and ICT equipment to the Training Centre of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan for a total value of 9,620.94 EUR.

Specific equipment corresponding to the latest technical solutions for car and truck checks will be used for practical exercises during the training sessions at the Customs Training Centre and will strengthen the skills and competencies of customs officials to perform effective inspection of cross-border traffic at border posts, identify illegally transported goods, weapons, drugs and other illicit items.

In addition, BOMCA 10 provided a set of training equipment, including an interactive board, projectors, screens and tablets, to be used in the training process, as well as to conduct distance learning activities.

These assets were purchased in the framework of BOMCA 10 Component 3, “Facilitation of trade” and specifically aimed at strengthening capacities of customs, veterinary and phyto-sanitary training institutions. ///BOMCA, 21 February 2024

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. BOMCA 10 organized ToT on car and truck searches for the representatives of the State Customs Service and the State Frontier Service of Turkmenistan
  2. The State Customs Service of Turkmenistan and the Russian Customs Academy discuss further steps in the field of personnel training
  3. BOMCA 10 is enhancing customs control methods of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan
  4. BOMCA and the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan make travelling experience easier developing tailored Mobile application
  5. State Customs Service of Turkmenistan had online training on intellectual property rights protection
  6. EU-funded programme keeps improving the educational and training processes of border and customs services in Central Asian region
  7. EU-funded Programme handed equipment to the national authorities of Turkmenistan
  8. Turkmen customs officers attended EU project seminar on establishing a framework of customs competencies
  9. WCO Secretary General visited State Customs Service of Turkmenistan
  10. New platform for improving the educational process of border and customs services in Central Asia
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan