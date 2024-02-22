BOMCA10 supports training capabilities of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan by providing specialised equipment

On February 21, the EU-Funded BOMCA 10 Programme handed over specialised training and ICT equipment to the Training Centre of the State Customs Service of Turkmenistan for a total value of 9,620.94 EUR.

Specific equipment corresponding to the latest technical solutions for car and truck checks will be used for practical exercises during the training sessions at the Customs Training Centre and will strengthen the skills and competencies of customs officials to perform effective inspection of cross-border traffic at border posts, identify illegally transported goods, weapons, drugs and other illicit items.

In addition, BOMCA 10 provided a set of training equipment, including an interactive board, projectors, screens and tablets, to be used in the training process, as well as to conduct distance learning activities.

These assets were purchased in the framework of BOMCA 10 Component 3, “Facilitation of trade” and specifically aimed at strengthening capacities of customs, veterinary and phyto-sanitary training institutions. ///BOMCA, 21 February 2024