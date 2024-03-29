Turkmenistan supports the search for new forms of energy cooperation with Iran

Energy emerged as one of the key focus areas during President Serdar Berdimuhamedov’s meeting with Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian on Thursday, 28 March 2024, in Ashgabat.

The President stated that one of the key vectors of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is the development of multifaceted cooperation with the countries of the world, primarily with its closest neighbors, based on friendship, mutual respect and trust, TDH reports.

Iran has traditionally been one of the most important partners with which Turkmenistan maintains trade and economic ties, the head of state continued.

The President stressed the role of the joint Turkmen-Iranian economic Cooperation group, whose activities are aimed at coordinating specific measures to enhance cooperation in the electric power and transport sectors.

At the same time, special emphasis was placed on the importance of finding new forms and methods of cooperation in the fuel and energy complex in accordance with modern requirements, and enhancing relations in the fields of energy export and transit.

The discussions also touched upon the cultural dimension of the relationship, with joint events and exhibitions fostering people-to-people connections.

In turn, he top Iranian diplomat emphasized the importance and priority of developing relations with neighbors, especially Turkmenistan, within the foreign policy of the Islamic Republic of Iran. [MFA Iran, 28 Mar]

He evaluated the growing trend of bilateral relations as positive and emphasized on the measures undertaken by the relevant Iranian authorities for the implementation of the agreements made between the two countries, including in the economic fields.

Amirabdollahian pointed to the meeting of the Joint Economic Commission, the Consular and Border Cooperation Commission, and the agreements reached to develop economic cooperation between the two countries in the fields of gas, electricity, water management, transportation, and transit, implementing infrastructure projects, and increasing trade exchanges. He emphasized the development of cooperation between the two countries on regional and international issues.

During the meeting, the sides also exchanged views on some regional issues, including the fight against terrorism, establishing peace and stability in Afghanistan, as well as the Caspian sea. ///nCa, 29 March 2024