Iran and Turkmenistan Vow to Bolster Bilateral Ties, Highlighting Energy and Transport Cooperation

In a phone conversation on Monday, 11 December 2023, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian and his Turkmen counterpart Rashid Meredov emphasized the importance of strengthening bilateral relations and expanding cooperation across various fields, according to Iranian foreign ministry.

The sides discussed the latest issues relating to bilateral ties as well as some regional and international matters.

Amirabdollahian described ties between the two countries as brotherly. He also called the Iran-Turkmenistan border one of friendship and underlined the need for Tehran and Ashgabat to expand their friendly relations more than ever before.

Turkmenistan’s foreign minister for his part pointed to his recent constructive talks with Amirabdollahian in Moscow and said the ties between his country and Iran, especially in the energy, gas and transportation fields as well as their road cooperation are very important.

Meredov renewed Turkmenistan’s readiness to expand relations with the Islamic Republic of Iran in all spheres. ///nCa, 12 December 2023