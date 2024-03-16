Turkmenistan and Russia Discuss Cultural Cooperation and Upcoming Events

On 14 March 2024, Turkmenistan Ambassador to Russia Esen Aydogdiyev met with Russian Deputy Minister of Culture Andrey Malyshev.

During the meeting, the sides discussed the current level and promising areas of cultural relations between the two countries, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the Russian Federation reports.

The parties noted that within the framework of the strategic partnership between Turkmenistan and the Russian Federation, the dynamically developing Turkmen-Russian cooperation, in particular in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, has recently been gaining a positive pace.

Deputy Minister of Culture Malyshev said that as a confirmation of the commitment of the Russian side to the development of relations in the cultural and humanitarian sphere, Minister of Culture of the Russian Federation O.B. Lyubimova will take part in the International Conference of Ministers of Culture dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the outstanding Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi, which will be held on 17-18 May 2024 in Ashgabat.

Regarding the Days of Russian Culture in Turkmenistan planned for October 2024, Russia proposed expanding the program beyond music and dance. The participation of filmmakers, composers, artists, sculptors, librarians, and museum professionals will be added to the program.

Ambassador Aydogdiyev informed about the large–scale events of the national and international level held by Turkmenistan this year dedicated to the significant date – the 300th anniversary of the birth of the classic of Turkmen literature, the outstanding poet and thinker of the East Magtymguly Fragi, in whose honor the year 2024 in Turkmenistan is held under the motto “The Fount of Wisdom of Magtymguly Fragi”. ///nCa, 16 March 2024