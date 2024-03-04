Turkmenistan and Türkiye discuss boosting economic ties, gas cooperation

The National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye discussed the current state of economic cooperation between the two countries during the meeting in Antalya on 1 March 2024 on the sidelines of Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Berdimuhamedov stressed that the bilateral trade turnover shows positive dynamics reaching US $ 2.5 billion. He expressed confidence in further growth, aiming to reach US $5 billion in trade volume.

The meeting also explored potential areas for cooperation, including export of Turkmen electricity to Türkiye, supplying Turkmen natural gas through a swap scheme.

Along with this, the sides discussed prospects of cooperation in the transport and communication sphere.

Berdimuhamedov extended an invitation to President Erdogan to participate in Turkmenistan’s international celebrations for the 300th anniversary of the renowned poet Magtymguly Fragi.

Thanking for the invitation, Erdogan noted that the work of the great Turkmen poet and thinker, whose works are an integral part of the treasury of world culture, is highly appreciated in Türkiye. The poems of Magtymguly have been translated into Turkish.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the further progress of the interstate dialogue.

Following the negotiations, the sides signed three documents, including:

• Memorandum of Understanding on Mutual Cooperation on the Enhancing of Cooperation in the Field of Natural Gas

• Declaration of Intent on Cooperation in the Fields of Oil and Natural Gas

• Memorandum of Understanding between Turkmenistan Airlines and the Turkish Aeronautical Association University.

//nCa, 4 March 2024 [photo credit – official website of President of Türkiye]