UNODC continues to strengthen the capacities of law enforcement agencies in Turkmenistan

On 2 – 6 October 2023, the UNODC Regional Project on Enhancing Cross-Border Cooperation by Strengthening the Capacity of Border Liaison Offices in Central Asia (project) of Sub-programme 1 Preventing and Countering Transnational Organized Crime conducted a series of events in Turkmenistan.

On 2 October, the project, in partnership with the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan, conducted an opening ceremony of the computer-based interactive class in the Central Office of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan.

“The interactive class will be a powerful platform to strengthen further the capacity of the staff of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan in the fight against drug trafficking,” highlighted Geldimyrat Haldurdyyev, Head of Law and International Relations Department, Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan.

On 3 October, UNODC convened the meeting of the working group established within the project representing the State Border Service, State Customs Service and the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Turkmenistan. During the meeting, the working group members discussed the implemented joint activities and agreed upon plans for the next six months.

Bazarbai Annaev, Head of Department of the State Border Service of Turkmenistan, noted that the project in Turkmenistan was being implemented successfully and all planned activities had been carried out at the highest level. He highlighted the positive dynamics and progress in the project’s work in 2023 compared to the last year, particularly, the delivery of the equipment, the opening of four interactive classrooms with the installation of specialized training modules and the capacity building of law enforcement officers. The first classroom was opened on 8 June 2023.

On 4 October, UNODC handed over the equipment and furniture to the State Border Service of Turkmenistan to strengthen the capacities of the border checkpoints Farap, Imamnazar and Serhetabat as part of technical assistance within the project.

On 5 – 6 October, the project, in partnership with the State Border Service of Turkmenistan, opened two more interactive classes in Turkmenistan.

The computer-based interactive classes were established at the training center of the State Border Service of Turkmenistan in Turkmenabad and the Serhetabat border crossing point.

“Establishment of interactive classes at remote border crossing points bordering Uzbekistan and Afghanistan and equipping these classes with cutting-edge conference equipment ‘Cisco’ allowed to connect them to the Central Office of the State Border Service of Turkmenistan. From now on, officers working at remote checkpoints can join meetings and trainings from their workplace,” highlighted Yakub Akmuradov, Head of Department of the State Border Service of Turkmenistan. ///UNODC Central Asia, 11 October 2023

