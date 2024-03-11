Petrofac awarded contract to maintain giant gas field in Turkmenistan

Petrofac, a leading provider of services to the global energy industry, has secured a new deal to support operations at the Galkynysh Gas Field in Turkmenistan, according to company’s press release. This three-year contract, valued at over $200 million, builds on Petrofac’s previous successful cooperation Turkmengas State Concern on the massive gas field.

The contracts envisages:

• provision of personnel to supervise and support operations and maintenance activity;

• the provision of technical support and procurement services;

• the development and implementation of management systems to support efficient operations of the Galkynysh Gas Field Central Processing Facilities 1 and 1A.

Delivery of the Galkynysh Gas Field project, for state-owned Turkmengas, was one of the largest engineering, procurement, construction and commissioning (EPC) projects delivered by Petrofac’s Engineering & Construction business unit. The contract to develop the world’s second largest gas field was awarded in 2009, and completed in 2013.

Located near Yoloten (Mary Province, Turkmenistan), the facilities Petrofac will now support, have an equal capacity of 10 BCMA which delivers 20 BCMA to the export pipeline. The gas field ensures revenue for Turkmenistan’s economy, as well as domestic energy supply.

Chief Operating Officer of Petrofac’s Asset Solutions business, Nick Shorten said: “Petrofac has a proud history of working with Turkmengas. The expansion of our relationship is testament to our track record of delivering value to customers’ operations. Securing this contract further demonstrates our strategy to expand Asset Solutions’ geographic reach. We look forward to continued collaboration with Turkmengas, enhancing safe and reliable operations.” ///nCa, 11 March 2024