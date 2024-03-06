Turkmenistan, OSCE Pledge Continued Partnership for Peace and Development

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan met with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid on Tuesday, 5 March 2024 in Ashgabat, according to TDH.

During the meeting President Berdimuhamedov emphasized Turkmenistan’s commitment to peace, security, and sustainable development through its “positive neutrality” foreign policy. This includes fostering cooperation with international organizations like the OSCE.

He expressed confidence that the recent meeting between the OSCE Secretary General and Central Asian environment ministers would strengthen cooperation on environmental issues.

During the meeting, it was noted that Turkmenistan stands for active cooperation in order to maintain peace, security and sustainable development in the regional and global dimensions. In this regard, it was also emphasized that Turkmenistan, as a neutral state, is consistently committed to close partnership with the OSCE in countering modern challenges and threats.

The energy sector was identified as a promising area for cooperation. President Berdimuhamedov proposed exploring specific initiatives within the OSCE framework to bring energy resources to the market, considering the political, financial, and environmental aspects.

The potential for cooperation in the transport sector was also highlighted. Turkmenistan expressed willingness to expand its partnership with the OSCE in specific areas.

Concluding the meeting, the sides expressed confidence in the continued success of the Turkmenistan-OSCE partnership in promoting global peace and well-being. ///nCa, 6 March 2024