News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Turkmenistan, OSCE Pledge Continued Partnership for Peace and Development

Turkmenistan, OSCE Pledge Continued Partnership for Peace and Development

By

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan met with OSCE Secretary General Helga Schmid on Tuesday, 5 March 2024 in Ashgabat, according to TDH.

During the meeting President Berdimuhamedov emphasized Turkmenistan’s commitment to peace, security, and sustainable development through its “positive neutrality” foreign policy. This includes fostering cooperation with international organizations like the OSCE.

He expressed confidence that the recent meeting between the OSCE Secretary General and Central Asian environment ministers would strengthen cooperation on environmental issues.

During the meeting, it was noted that Turkmenistan stands for active cooperation in order to maintain peace, security and sustainable development in the regional and global dimensions. In this regard, it was also emphasized that Turkmenistan, as a neutral state, is consistently committed to close partnership with the OSCE in countering modern challenges and threats.

The energy sector was identified as a promising area for cooperation. President Berdimuhamedov proposed exploring specific initiatives within the OSCE framework to bring energy resources to the market, considering the political, financial, and environmental aspects.

The potential for cooperation in the transport sector was also highlighted. Turkmenistan expressed willingness to expand its partnership with the OSCE in specific areas.

Concluding the meeting, the sides expressed confidence in the continued success of the Turkmenistan-OSCE partnership in promoting global peace and well-being. ///nCa, 6 March 2024

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan is ready to expand cooperation with the OSCE to ensure peace and sustainable development in the region and the world
  2. Turkmenistan voices Peace and Security Initiatives at OSCE Parliamentary Assembly
  3. Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan met with OSCE Secretary General
  4. Regional Security and Sustainable Development in Focus at Forum of the OSCE Secretary General and the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of Central Asia Countries
  5. AN INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON THE ROLE OF NEUTRALITY IN MAINTENANCE OF PEACE, SECURITY AND DEVELOPMENT WAS HELD IN TURKMENISTAN
  6. Turkmenistan and the OSCE to realize 37 projects in the political, economic and humanitarian spheres in 2024
  7. OSCE Secretary General to visit Turkmenistan
  8. Acting foreign minister of Turkmenistan met with OSCE Secretary General
  9. Leadership of Turkmenistan receives OSCE Secretary General – Arkadag city and Turkmenbashi Port awarded certificates
  10. President of Turkmenistan received the Chairman of the OSCE Parliamentary Assembly
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan