Turkmenistan and Romania to boost cooperation in education – 105 scholarships available for Turkmen citizens in Romanian Universities

On 6 March 2024, the Ministry of National Education of Romania hosted a meeting between the Ambassador of Turkmenistan Annamammet Annaev and the Deputy Minister of National Education of Romania, Mr. Ionel-Florian Lixandru.

The meeting focused on enhancing educational cooperation between the two friendly nations. Discussions centered on exploring ways to further develop and strengthen existing ties in the education and research fields.

Deputy Minister Lixandru expressed Romania’s strong interest in fostering cooperation in education and research. He also conveyed gratitude to the Turkmen government for considering Romanian universities for educating Turkmen youth abroad.

Ambassador Annaev emphasized the importance of harnessing international experience and advancements to improve Turkmenistan’s education system. He commended the effectiveness of interaction between Turkmenistan and Romania in this direction. He further expressed appreciation for the support provided in the education of Turkmen students. Based on the cooperation program, the Romanian side annually allocates scholarships, today there are 105 scholarships for studying in higher educational institutions for Turkmen citizens.

Building upon their educational partnership, the Turkmen side proposed to support the participation of Romanian professors, students, and schoolchildren in international scientific conferences and Olympiads held in Turkmenistan throughout 2024.

Romania welcomed this initiative and expressed its intention to reciprocate by providing a list of upcoming Romanian Olympiads for Turkmen student and school participation.

Both parties recognized the importance of Olympiads in enhancing ties between students and academic communities, promoting friendship and peace. Additionally, the Ambassador provided information on Turkmenistan’s youth policy initiatives.

In the collaborative spirit, the Turkmen side proposed organizing “open lessons” about Turkmenistan, introducing Romanian students and schoolchildren to the nation’s history, culture, traditions, and the work of the great Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed a common opinion that relations in education are an integral part of the dynamically developing Turkmen-Romanian relations. They agreed to maintain direct communication for continued collaboration. ///nCa, 6 March 2024