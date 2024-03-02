SUEZ Company Eyes Partnership with Turkmenistan for Water Projects

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 1 March 2024, at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in France, Ambassador Maksat Chariev met with representatives of the SUEZ company: Mr. Paul Bourdillon, General Director of SUEZ Europe, Caucasus, and Central Asia, as well as Mr. Timothée Cargill, Director of International Development, Embassy of Turkmenistan to France reports.

SUEZ, a global leader in water supply and management of water resources, expressed strong interest in establishing a partnership with Turkmenistan. The parties discussed the possibility of collaborating on projects involving the construction of water treatment facilities and desalination plants, as well as the development of water distribution infrastructure.

The company also expressed its intention to organize a delegation visit to Turkmenistan for further consultations.

This meeting marks the first step towards establishing a long-term partnership between Turkmenistan and the SUEZ company.///nCa, 2 March 2024

 

 

