Goetzpartners, German Consulting Company, to Help Build Medical Cluster in Turkmenistan

On Saturday, 27 January, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Vladimir Mathias, Managing Director of Goetzpartners Emerging Markets GmbH, and Hans Gerd Prodoehl, senior consultant of this company.

Goetzpartners Emerging Markets GmbH has won an international tender for the provision of consulting services for the creation of a medical cluster in Arkadag city.

The main outcome of the meeting was the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the State Committee for the Construction of the City of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan and Goetzpartners Emerging Markets GmbH.

The international medical cluster, to be built Arkadag, will produce various types of medical products both for the domestic market and export. Local sources of raw materials will be used as a raw material base, ensuring the production of environmentally friendly products.

During the meeting, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov noted that the Turkmen nature, including the Karakum desert, has huge reserves of raw materials for the production of export-oriented products. As part of the construction of the second stage of facilities in the city of Arkadag, an environmentally friendly raw material base has been created in the country that meets international quality standards.

Goetzpartners representatives expressed their deep honor to be part of this transformative project, emphasizing the opportunity to contribute to building modern industrial complexes in Turkmenistan. They stressed that utilizing local resources will not only yield high-quality, eco-friendly products but also strengthen the nation’s economy and bolster Turkmen-German relations.

At the end of the meeting, Goetzpartners assured their full commitment to fulfilling their partnership obligations, paving the way for a successful and impactful medical cluster in Arkadag.

The President of Turkmenistan signed a resolution authorizing the State Committee for the Construction of the city of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan to conclude a contract with Goetzpartners Emerging Markets GmbH for the provision of consulting services for the construction of facilities in the production zone of the city of Arkadag for the production of food, industrial, pharmaceutical and medical products.

Goetzpartners is an independent advisory firm for all key issues of entrepreneurial activity: strategy, M&A and transformation, established in 1991. Dedicated corporate finance professionals and debt advisory expertise in combination with seasoned management consultants are covering the full breadth of proactive operational and strategic portfolio activities.

From its base in Munich, Germany, goetzpartners, has become one of the 10 highest-grossing advisory firms in Germany. With over 200 international sell-side and buy-side transactions totaling more than 15 billion euros in the last decade alone, goetzpartners is one of the most successful mid-market M&A firms. 250 advisers at 12 offices in 9 countries assist decision-makers and executives in all key industries.

///nCa, 29 January 2024