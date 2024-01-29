UAE and Turkmenistan explore prospects for Sustainable Water Solutions cooperation

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Turkmenistan are actively engaged in a dialogue on developing sustainable water solutions. This collaboration is crucial for both countries, as they face similar challenges in managing water resources in arid regions.

Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Chief Managing Director of Sustainable Water Solutions (Abu Dhabi), recently visited Ashgabat. During his visit, Al-Shamsi and his delegation held a series of talks with senior Turkmen officials in water management, agriculture, environmental protection, investment, and energy sectors. The goal was to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation and develop relations between the two countries in the field of sustainable water solutions.

In particular, meetings were held with Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Turkmenistan for Agriculture, Water Resources and the Environment Tangryguly Atakhalliev, with Minister of Energy of Turkmenistan Annageldy Saparov, with Chairman of the State Bank for Foreign Economic Activity of Turkmenistan Rahimberdy Djepbarov, with Chairman of the State Committee for Water Management of Turkmenistan Durdy Genjiev.

The meetings were attended by the UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al-Hameli.

For Turkmenistan, addressing issues of rational water use is a national priority. The country is actively searching for new sources of fresh water and implementing measures to improve the condition of reservoirs, irrigation systems, and water supply systems. These efforts are essential for achieving the country’s sustainable development goals.

About the Holding Company for Sustainable Water Solutions

The headquarters of the Holding Company for Sustainable Water Solutions is located in Abu Dhabi, and it is a leading company specialized in providing sustainable water solutions. As a subsidiary of ADQ Holding Company, one of the largest holding companies in the region that owns a wide portfolio of major companies, the Holding Company for Sustainable Water Solutions aspires to provide innovative solutions for water resources management, within the framework of its commitment to developing the latest solutions according to global standards to meet the needs of various sectors and societies.

Company’s Managing Director and CEO, Eng. Ahmed Al Shamsi, was recognized on the Forbes Top CEOs list for 2023, which highlights influential figures in the Middle East who demonstrate exceptional executive leadership in their industries. ///nCa, 29 January 2024