Russia and Turkmenistan to realize specific projects in the field of water use and ecology

On the sidelines of the visit of the Russian delegation to Ashgabat last week, the Ministry of Agriculture of Turkmenistan and the Russian Academy of Sciences signed an Action Plan (“roadmap”) of cooperation between Russian and Turkmen experts in the field of water use and ecology.

The draft document was prepared by the Russian Academy of Sciences (RAS).

According to the RAS Department for International Cooperation, the roadmap contains 20 specific projects providing for:

• solving the problems of the Caspian Sea

• exchange of experience and practices in the field of water use

• exchange of experience in the field of water loss reduction

• exchange of practices in ensuring the safety of hydraulic facilities.

In June 2022, during the official visit of the President of Turkmenistan to Russia, a declaration on deepening strategic partnership between the countries was signed. One of the points of the document concerns interaction on environmental issues.

In particular, the declaration notes that the parties will continue to develop cooperation in the field of environmental safety, environmental protection, prevention of transboundary pollution, rational use of natural resources, prevention and elimination of consequences of natural and man-made emergencies. ///nCa, 24 January 2023