International conference “Magtymguly Fragi’s Concept of Peace and Diplomacy of Neutral Turkmenistan” held in Ashgabat

On 18 February 2024, the international conference “Magtymguly Fragi’s Concept of Peace and Diplomacy of Neutral Turkmenistan” was held at the Institute of International Relations of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

The conference was attended by heads and employees of the diplomatic service of Turkmenistan, diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations working in Turkmenistan, teachers and students of higher educational institutions, representatives of public organizations of the country, as well as representatives of national and foreign mass media.

The conference was attended by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov, the UN Resident Coordinator in Turkmenistan Dmitry Shlapachenko, the Ambassadors of Germany, Iran, Italy, and Türkiye to Turkmenistan.

During his speech, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov noted that the conceptual foundations of the Turkmen foreign policy can be described as a manifestation of the high ideals preached by Magtymguly. The philosophical part of his work, advocating peace, justice, humanism, friendship, patriotism, openness and respect for all peoples – all this has entered the genetic code of the Turkmen. In this context, it was emphasized that today Turkmenistan’s foreign policy is a continuation of his ideas about the world, the role of the Turkmen people in the world.

Focusing on modern issues of building the country’s foreign policy, Meredov stated that, based on the principles of neutrality, peacefulness, equality, Turkmenistan follows a well-defined trajectory of steps, the result of which are innovative initiatives and ideas of the Turkmen state in the field of security, sustainable development, humanitarian and environmental issues, and a number of other important areas.

In this regard, the significant role of the initiatives of the President of Turkmenistan and the National Leader of the Turkmen people aimed at establishing a systematic dialogue based on trust and mutual respect as a guarantee of peace was noted.

The speakers of the conference noted that the philosophy of international relations, based on recognized universal values, acts as an essential factor for the development of international economic and political relations. It was emphasized that the development of a culture of peace and trust in relations between States is inextricably linked with the policy of neutrality, which contributes to sustainable development, peace and security. The expansion of friendly relations with all countries of the world for the benefit of common interests and well-being, close cooperation with reputable international organizations, primarily the United Nations, are the main directions of Turkmenistan’s foreign policy. By fulfilling the bilateral and multilateral agreements that have been adopted, Turkmenistan steadily fulfills its obligations and directs its political, economic and cultural power in the interests of peace and development.

After the conference, a festive concert was held with the participation of representatives of the student youth.

Also, on the occasion of the professional holiday, the mentors-diplomats were awarded a badge of honor “Skilled Diplomat of Turkmenistan” (Turkmenistanyň ussat diplomacy), and young specialists of the diplomatic service and graduate students of the International Relations Institute were awarded the diplomas of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for active participation in the implementation of the foreign policy strategy of the state.

An exhibition with stands of international organizations, as well as higher educational institutions of Turkmenistan, was launched on the sidelines of the conference.

As part of the celebration, the inauguration ceremony of the specialized training center for Diplomatic Protocol at the International Relations Institute was held, where participants were familiarized with the activities of the new training center.

Along with this, the participants of the festive event visited the Museum of National Diplomacy, where they got acquainted with the history and current trends of domestic diplomacy. The special interest of the guests was attracted by the new department of the museum dedicated to the outstanding diplomats of Turkmenistan, awarded the badge of distinction “Skillful Diplomat of Turkmenistan”. They also include the President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and a number of ambassadors of Turkmenistan.

On the same day, the signing ceremony of bilateral documents between the ministries and departments of Turkmenistan and the UN missions working in Turkmenistan took place at the foreign ministry.

On the eve of the Day of the Diplomatic Worker of Turkmenistan, competitions in various sports were held in the Olympic Town of Ashgabat with the participation of representatives of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, diplomatic missions and representative offices of international organizations.

The International Relations Institute hosted a brain-ring competition for students of Turkmen higher educational institutions as a part of festive events. ///MFA Turkmenistan/nCa, 19 February 2024

Here are some photos from the event: