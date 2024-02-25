Turkmenistan Embassy in Brussels Celebrates Great Poet Magtymguly with Creative Challenge

In honor of the momentous 300th anniversary of the esteemed Turkmen poet and philosopher, Magtymguly Fragi, the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Brussels has launched a Creative Challenge. This event is designed not only to commemorate the legacy of the great thinker but also to draw attention to the rich culture and history of Turkmenistan, Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium reports.

Magtymguly Fragi, whose works have had an invaluable impact on the development of Turkmen literature and philosophy, continues to inspire many with his profound and wise verses. His creations reflect a love for his homeland, nature, as well as a commitment to justice and humanism.

The Challenge in Brussels offered a unique opportunity for tourists and local residents of the city to immerse themselves in the world of Turkmen poetry. Participants recited the poem “Türkmeniň” by Magtymguly Fragi, showing respect and admiration for his heritage.

The Magtymguly Fragi Creative Challenge not only helps to promote Turkmen culture beyond its borders but also creates a bridge between peoples, demonstrating how art and culture can unite individuals of different nationalities and cultural traditions.

Video of the Creative Challenge is available in our social nets.

