Astana Hosts Scientific and Creative Event Honoring Turkmen Poet Magtymguly Fragi

On 20 February 2024, a distinguished gathering convened in Astana, Kazakhstan, to celebrate the 300th anniversary of the birth of renowned Turkmen poet Magtymguly Fragi. Held at the National Center for Manuscripts and Rare Books, the event combined scientific discourse with artistic expression, fostering deeper appreciation for Magtymguly’s enduring legacy, the Embassy of Turkmenistan to Kazakhstan reports.

The event, organized by the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Kazakhstan and the National Center, brought together the heads of diplomatic missions, scientific and artistic luminaries, Turkmen and Kazakh students, Magtymguly Fragi enthusiasts, and media representatives.

Welcoming remarks were delivered by Advisor to the President of Kazakhstan Omarov Bauyrzhan, Turkmen scholar Lallakov Yusup, and prominent Kazakh scholars Omirzak Ozganbayuly, Amantai Sharip, Zharylkasynuly, and Negimov Serik Nygmetollauly. Each speaker emphasized the significance of commemorating Magtymguly, whose words championed unity, independence, and cultural richness.

Appreciation was expressed for the efforts of the Turkmenistan government in preserving and promoting Magtymguly Fragi’s heritage. The adoption of the motto “The Fount of Wisdom – Magtymguly Fragi” for 2024 was lauded for its potential to broaden international collaboration in studying the poet’s life and work.

Following the presentations, a captivating exhibition unfolded within the Center’s halls. Manuscripts, artwork, and translated poetry collections in Kazakh, Turkmen, and Russian languages drew keen interest from attendees.

The event also featured a masterful performance of the popular Kazakh song “Maktymkulynyn termesi,” inspired by Magtymguly Fragi’s poem “Bolar Sen.” The melody, accompanied by the traditional dombra, resonated deeply with the audience.

The event concluded with a resounding sentiment: a continued strengthening of cooperation between Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan in researching and sharing the invaluable cultural heritage of Magtymguly Fragi. ///nCa, 21 February 2024