Turkmenistan gas sector leadership and Emirati ADNOC discuss cooperation

Musabbeh Al Kaabi, Executive Director of Low Carbon Solutions & International Growth Directorate at ADNOC, arrived in Ashgabat at the head of the company’s delegation, the UAE Embassy in Turkmenistan reports.

The delegation is accompanied by the UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan Ahmed Al Hameli.

Representatives of ADNOC held meetings with senior officials of the State Concern Turkmengaz to discuss the development of relations and ways of cooperation between the two countries in the gas sector.⠀

On the Turkmen side, the meeting was attended by the Minister of State of Turkmenistan – Chairman of Turkmengaz Maksat Babayev, Deputy Chairman of the State Concern Turkmengaz Myrat Archayev, Chairman of the Board of Directors of TAPI Pipeline Company Ltd Mukhammetmurat Amanov and other officials.

In January the state Concern Turkmengaz and the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding. The deal targets attracting strategic partners for the development of the third stage of the Galkynysh field, a super-giant gas reserve expected to be a primary source for the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline. The MoU also seeks partners for constructing vital gas pipeline infrastructure to deliver Turkmen gas not only to neighboring countries but also to broader international markets. ///nCa, 28 February 2024