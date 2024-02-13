Turkmenistan FM met with DEWA, ADNOC and MASDAR CEOs in Dubai

On 12 February 2024, during the World Government Summit in Dubai, Turkmenistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Rashid Meredov, held key meetings to advance energy cooperation with the UAE.

Meeting with Saeed Al Thayer, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), focused on expanding collaboration in water, economic, and electricity sectors. Renewable energy adoption emerged as a promising avenue for joint ventures.

Discussions with Sultan Ahmed Al-Jaber, UAE Minister of Industry and Advanced Technologies of the United Arab Emirates, Director of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC), centered on strengthening ties between oil institutions and introducing advanced UAE technologies in Turkmenistan’s oil industry. Concrete steps were outlined to implement agreements reached by both countries’ leaders.

Mohammed Jamil Al-Ramahi, CEO of MASDAR, joined the talks.

Recall that in January, the State Concern Turkmengaz and ADNOC signed a Memorandum of Understanding on the development of the 3rd stage of the Galkynysh field and on the possible participation of the Emirati company in the implementation of energy projects in Turkmenistan.///nCa, 13 February 2024