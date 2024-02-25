News Central Asia (nCa)

A Taste of Azerbaijan: Cultural Celebration in Ashgabat

On 22 February 2024, the Azerbaijani Embassy in Ashgabat hosted a event showcasing the rich tapestry of their culture and cuisine. The prestigious Mandarin Restaurant welcomed members of diplomatic corps, alongside the local Azerbaijani community, on a captivating journey through Azerbaijan.

Guests were treated to an array of dishes and sweets, their enticing aromas filling the air. Graceful dancers in colorful costumes captivated the audience with their traditional movements, while national melodies created a festive atmosphere.

The videos told about the picturesque landscapes, historical monuments and the original culture of the country.

An exhibition of souvenirs, handicrafts, and local products offered a glimpse into the country’s rich history and artistic traditions.

The evening culminated in a lively competition testing knowledge about Azerbaijan, with the winners receiving memorable gifts. ///nCa, 25 February 2024 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Azerbaijan in Turkmenistan)

 

 

