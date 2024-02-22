President of Turkmenistan meets Chairman of the Presidential Court of the United Arab Emirates

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov of Turkmenistan welcomed Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister of the UAE and Chairman of the Presidential Court, on Wednesday, 21 February 2024.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan conveyed greetings to the head of Turkmenistan from the President of the UAE Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and from the Vice President, Prime Minister, Minister of Defense, Ruler of the Emirate of Dubai Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

As it was emphasized, the UAE attaches great importance to the development of fruitful cooperation with fraternal Turkmenistan, which has proven itself to be a reliable and responsible partner.

President Berdimuhamedov reciprocated, emphasizing the many years of experience and solid cooperation potential between the two nations.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on key areas of cooperation, taking into account the joint will to promote constructive cooperation in vital sectors of the economy, investment, renewable energy, artificial intelligence and innovation, as well as in other areas aligned with their respective development priorities.

The meeting emphasized the significance of high-level visits in fostering closer ties. Recent visit by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov to the UAE (COP-28) and by former President Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov were noted as key milestones in solidifying the relationship.

The sides emphasized ongoing cooperation in science, education, culture, and sports.

Concluding the meeting, both sides expressed confidence in the further active development of Turkmenistan-UAE fruitful partnership for mutual benefit. ///nCa, 22 February 2024 [photo credit WAM]