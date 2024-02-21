President of Turkmenistan welcomes the newly appointed Ambassador of India

On Tuesday, 20 February 2024, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received credentials from newly appointed Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan Ms. Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat, TDH reports.

Ambassador Bhagat conveyed greetings from the President Droupadi Murmu and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting India’s commitment to strengthening multifaceted cooperation with Turkmenistan.

Expressing his greetings to the leadership of India, President Berdimuhamedov commended the dynamic, progressive nature of bilateral relationship.

During the meeting, it was noted that India is one of Turkmenistan’s important partners in the South Asian region. The countries are developing a constructive political and diplomatic dialogue, successfully interacting within the framework of international organizations, as clearly evidenced by mutual support for positive initiatives put forward on the world stage.

Turkmenistan and India cooperate productively in the trade and economic sphere, including in such sectors as the fuel, energy and transport sectors, agriculture, and the textile industry.

Recognizing the immense potential for a long-term, mutually beneficial partnership, both sides emphasized the crucial role of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline project. The project can serve as a driver for economic development, job creation, infrastructure improvement, and increased foreign investment in all participating countries.

Healthcare, with established ties in the pharmaceutical industry, is another key area of cooperation. Additionally, successful exchanges in science, education, and culture were highlighted. Turkmen students receive education at universities in India. The Hindi language is taught at the Dovletmammet Azadi Turkmen National Institute of World Languages.

The sides underscored the importance of ongoing cultural exchange through events like Cultural Days, exhibitions, and scientific forums.

At the end of the meeting, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Ambassador Ms. Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat expressed confidence that the Turkmen-Indian cooperation, based on mutual goodwill, will continue to develop dynamically, gaining new concrete content. ///nCa, 21 February 2024