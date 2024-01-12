News Central Asia (nCa)

New Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan appointed

Ms. Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat has been appointed new Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan, says Ministry of External Affairs of India in a press release. Until new appointment, she served High Commissioner of India in Cyprus.

Dr. Vidhu P. Nair, presently Ambassador of India to Turkmenistan appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Republic of Angola.

Ms. Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat is a career diplomat and joined the Indian Foreign Service in 1999. She has been educated in New Delhi and has done her graduation in Political Science(Honours) and followed it with an LLB.

High Commissioner Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat began her diplomatic career in the Embassy of India in Moscow, Russia (2001-2004) and thereafter, was posted to Embassy of India in Almaty, Kazakhstan (2004-2006). She subsequently served as Under Secretary on deputation in the Ministry of Commerce, New Delhi (2006-2008) with a stint as Deputy Secretary in the Public Diplomacy Division, Ministry of External Affairs, New Delhi.

She was First Secretary in the Embassy of India, Stockholm, Sweden (2008-2011) for Commercial & Economic, Cultural and Information affairs. Later, she joined the Embassy of India, Moscow, Russia (2011-2014) in the capacity of Counsellor, Economic & Commercial and Administration and Culture. She served as the Deputy Chief of Mission in the Embassy of India, Ankara, Turkey (2014-2017).

High Commissioner Madhumita Hazarika Bhagat was appointed as India’s first National Coordinator and Joint Secretary for Shanghai Cooperation Organization (June, 2017 – October, 2019). She assumed charge as High Commissioner of India in Cyprus on November 11, 2019.

She speaks Russian, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali & Punjabi.

She is married to Dr. Kanad Bhagat and has a daughter and a son. ///nCa, 12 January 2024

 

 

