Photo Report – Diplomatic Protocol Training Centre of Turkmenistan

nCa Photo Report

As reported earlier, Turkmenistan opened its Diplomatic Protocol Training Centre in Ashgabat on 18 February 2024. This coincided with the tightly packed activities and events related to the Day of Diplomats of Turkmenistan, which is celebrated annually on 18 February.

The centre is located at the institute of international affairs of Turkmenistan. It will function as a specialized structure within the framework of the institute.

Berdyniyaz Myatiev, till recently the deputy minister of foreign affairs, will head the centre. He has about 30 years of experience in the work related to diplomatic protocol. He was the deputy head and then the head of the protocol department before becoming the deputy minister. As deputy minister, his work remained connected to diplomatic protocol.

We are dedicating this entire photo report to the diplomatic protocol training centre because it is poised to serve anyone who may be interested in acquiring the wide range of skills in this key area of diplomacy.