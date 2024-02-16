Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to Celebrate Cultures with Reciprocal Events

During a meeting on 16 February, Ambassador Batyr Rejepov of Turkmenistan and Yerbol Alikulov, Vice Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, discussed upcoming cultural exchange events.

Representatives from both nations confirmed plans to host Days of Culture events in each other’s countries later this year.

Turkmenistan will showcase its vibrant culture in Kazakhstan in June, while Kazakhstan’s rich heritage will be on display in Turkmenistan in October.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, an art exhibition, Days of Kazakh Cinema and a concert program with the participation of artists and creative teams are expected to be held in Ashgabat. ///nCa, 16 February 2024