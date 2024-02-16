News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to Celebrate Cultures with Reciprocal Events

Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan to Celebrate Cultures with Reciprocal Events

By

During a meeting on 16 February, Ambassador Batyr Rejepov of Turkmenistan and Yerbol Alikulov, Vice Minister of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, discussed upcoming cultural exchange events.

Representatives from both nations confirmed plans to host Days of Culture events in each other’s countries later this year.
Turkmenistan will showcase its vibrant culture in Kazakhstan in June, while Kazakhstan’s rich heritage will be on display in Turkmenistan in October.

According to the Ministry of Culture and Information of Kazakhstan, an art exhibition, Days of Kazakh Cinema and a concert program with the participation of artists and creative teams are expected to be held in Ashgabat. ///nCa, 16 February 2024

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Iran to hold a series of economic and cultural events in Ashgabat
  2. Calendar of Events – Chamber of Commerce and Industry of Turkmenistan
  3. Upper House of the Kazakhstan’s Parliament ratified Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan Agreement on the border regime
  4. Turkmenistan hopes for quick normalization of situation in Kazakhstan
  5. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan discuss cooperation in education
  6. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan will hold inter-ministerial consultations today
  7. Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan discussed prospects for cultural and humanitarian cooperation
  8. Astana prepares for tough schedule of high events in mid-October
  9. Foreign Ministry of Kazakhstan – on the state visit of the President of Turkmenistan
  10. Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan widen their foreign ministries’ involvement in the external economy
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan