News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Delegation of Turkmenistan and Turkmenistan-USA Business Council Discuss 2024 Cooperation Agenda

Delegation of Turkmenistan and Turkmenistan-USA Business Council Discuss 2024 Cooperation Agenda

By

On 12 February 2024, a delegation from Turkmenistan met with the leadership of the Turkmenistan-USA Business Council in Washington D.C. The meeting brought together M. Orazov, Ambassador of Turkmenistan to the United States, Ch. Ataev, Head of the Department of the Americas at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Eric Stewart, Executive Director of the Council, representatives from major American member companies including John Deere, Case New Holland, Boeing, Exxon Mobil, General Electric, Climate Compass, Zeppelin, UGT Renewable, Caterpillar, Oxbow, Honeywell, and Palo Alto Networks, Turkmen foreign ministry reports.
Both sides reviewed ongoing collaborations between Turkmenistan and US companies. Discussions centered on organizational and practical aspects of the Council’s proposed plan for 2024.
Emphasis was placed on diversifying the economic partnership, focusing on investment, finance and banking, agriculture, oil and gas, transportation and logistics, and technology.
The possibility of a visit by a US business delegation to Turkmenistan in 2024 was explored.
During the meeting, Stewart stressed that bilateral relations between Turkmenistan and the United States have reached a new level. Turkmenistan’s accession to the Global Methane Pledge last year provoked a very positive response in the American business community.
The importance of the Turkmenistan-USA Business Council in the development of mutually beneficial relations between the two countries was emphasized. In this context, Stewart noted the visit of the business delegation to Turkmenistan in December last year, during which a business forum was successfully held. He emphasized the constructive meeting with the President of Turkmenistan.
The Turkmen delegation reiterated the government’s dedication to expanding trade and economic cooperation with US businesses.
They highlighted the long-term positive contributions of American companies across various sectors of the Turkmen economy.
The Business Council and American companies expressed appreciation for the established practice of regular dialogues and new cooperation proposals.///nCa, 13 February 2024

 

 

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan welcomes the expansion of effective cooperation with US companies, says President Serdar Berdimuhamedov
  2. A meeting of the Turkmen-Uzbek Business Council held in Ashgabat
  3. Turkmenistan welcomes the expansion of business partnership with the United States
  4. Turkmen Delegation in UAE – Turkmenistan and UAE Seek Broader Cooperation Across Multiple Fields
  5. Turkmenistan and Vietnam agreed to boost business partnership – MoUs signed on cooperation in IT sector
  6. Turkmen Delegation wrapped up visit to Korea – DPM for energy and construction had a series of meeting with S.Korean business community
  7. Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan discussed agenda of bilateral and multilateral cooperation with EU
  8. Turkmenistan and Afghanistan discuss cooperation in tax sphere
  9. Turkmenistan to develop a Roadmap for cooperation with the USA
  10. The 10th U.S.-Turkmenistan Business Forum to be held in Ashgabat
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan